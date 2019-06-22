Befitting reply to be given to Opp’s undemocratic steps: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition parties have no agenda for the public welfare and they have done nothing during their governments for the people as well.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Usman Buzdar said that a befitting response would be given to the undemocratic steps of the opposition and the unnatural alliance of the opposition parties would end soon.

He said the opposition parties' alliance was aimed at only protecting the wealth they looted in Pakistan, and they were doing only politics of personal interests. The CM said all corrupt elements were worried about protecting their looted wealth. He said the menace of corruption had pushed the country backwards, and the corrupt elements would no more be allowed to hinder the path of progress of the nation.

Sardar Usman Buzdar asked on what grounds the corrupt elements were now talking about the rights of people?

Had corruption not been committed by the former rulers, Pakistan would not have faced such a huge burden of loans, he said.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had launched a jihad against the corrupt mafia.

The CM said Pakistan would be rid of corruption under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the people had pinned their hopes on Imran Khan and he was the voice of 22 crore people of Pakistan.

Therefore, the PTI government was doing indiscriminate accountability of the corrupt elements, he added.

The CM said that those who looted the country had no future.

He said the PTI government had resolved to improve the condition of weak segments of society and the country would be rescued from the quagmire of loans with the help of people.

“The PTI government is making efforts for the welfare and progress of the common man and the public welfare is our mission,” the CM added.

He said the whole nation supported the PTI mission.

He said the government was working on the policy of supporting the poor segments of society. Health, education and housing are the basic rights of every citizen.