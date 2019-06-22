Reference against Justice Faez Isa - Strong reaction on July 2 after consultation: Kanrani

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Amanullah Kanrani says Justice Qazi Faez Isa has become Nelson Mandela in the judiciary and the apple of eye of 220 million Pakistanis due to his courage, boldness and steadfastness and by removing the division among the poor, the rich and the powerful while dispensing justice.

He expressed these views in a statement issued on Saturday.

Kanrani said the farce against Justice Isa had been exposed raising his stature to a height that nobody will reach even if they were born again four times.

He said the reference against Justice Isa had lost its worth and the hands will turn black if anybody touched its ashes. Kanrani said expressed hope that Justice Isa will succeed in the trial.

He said they had come to know through the media that the Supreme Judicial Court will hold the second hearing against the judges on July 2. He said they were in contact with lawyers countrywide and will announce an effective, strong reaction for July 2 with mutual consultation.