Six people killed in separate traffic accidents

KARACHI: At least six people were killed and four others injured in a separate road accidents in different parts of the metropolis on SaturdayAccording to details one person died and two others wounded in a collision between an ambulance and a truck in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area near Nipa Chowrangi here on Saturday morning.

Police sources said that the ambulance was on its way to transport a patient to a private hospital in Clifton when it met the accident as a result a person was killed on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

A rescue team reached the site and shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby medical facility.

The deceased was identified as Siraj while the injured included his aunt and an unknown person.

Separately two people were killed while two others injured in a collision between a truck and a car near Gadani. The injured were shifted to a hospital for medical attention.