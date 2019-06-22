Six people killed in separate traffic accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: At least six people were killed and four others injured in a separate road accidents in different parts of the metropolis on SaturdayAccording to details one person died and two others wounded in a collision between an ambulance and a truck in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area near Nipa Chowrangi here on Saturday morning.
Police sources said that the ambulance was on its way to transport a patient to a private hospital in Clifton when it met the accident as a result a person was killed on the spot while two others sustained injuries.
A rescue team reached the site and shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby medical facility.
The deceased was identified as Siraj while the injured included his aunt and an unknown person.
Separately two people were killed while two others injured in a collision between a truck and a car near Gadani. The injured were shifted to a hospital for medical attention.
