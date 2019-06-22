close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
June 23, 2019

Indian troops martyr young Kashmiri in Baramulla

National

A
APP
June 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Uri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district in Indian Held Kashmir on Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation at Bujtalan in Boniyar area of Uri. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Indian troops also launched cordon and search operation in two villages of Drabgam and Monghar in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The troops sealed all exit points and launched house to house searches in these villages. The operation was underway in the areas when this report was filed.

