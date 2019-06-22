Pashto film actor laid to rest

NOWSHERA: The famous film star and comedian Liaqat Major, who died of cardiac arrest a day earlier, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Nowshera Kalan on Saturday.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended his funeral prayer.

His ‘Qul’ would be offered at Zawanikhel Masjid. He was the father of Malik Mohsin Wiki of Punjab Excise Department, Malik Hassan and brother of ANP former district president Malik Juma Khan, Malik Aftab Khan and Malik Noor Taj.