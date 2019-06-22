close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2019

Pashto film actor laid to rest

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2019

NOWSHERA: The famous film star and comedian Liaqat Major, who died of cardiac arrest a day earlier, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Nowshera Kalan on Saturday.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended his funeral prayer.

His ‘Qul’ would be offered at Zawanikhel Masjid. He was the father of Malik Mohsin Wiki of Punjab Excise Department, Malik Hassan and brother of ANP former district president Malik Juma Khan, Malik Aftab Khan and Malik Noor Taj.

