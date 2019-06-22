Residents protest delay in Balakot hospital reconstruction

MANSEHRA: The residents staged protest against what they said the prolonged delay in reconstruction of tehsil hospital in Balakot, which was destroyed in the devastating earthquake in 2005.

“The only hospital in Balakot was destroyed in 2005 earthquake. And the authorities started work on the hospital at an alternative place. However, the project couldn’t be completed despite passage of two years,” said Mohammad Naqash, a local, told the protesters.

The protesters, who were holding banners and placards, assembled at central bazaar and marched through various roads. They also raised slogans against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and local lawmakers, demanding an immediate completion of the hospital.