Boy dies as house catches fire

MANSEHRA: A boy burnt to death after a slum house caught fire because of electric short-circuiting in Kotkay Talasar village here on Saturday.

Hasham, 7, had gone inside his burning house to retrieve his belongings but trapped amid heavy flames and died. The locals rushed to scene and put out the fire after throwing mud and water and retrieved charred bodies of victim beyond recognition. “Nobody was not at home when fire apparently broke out from electric short-circuiting and engulfed the six room’s slum house,” Mohammad Munir told reporters. He said that his son, who had gone inside to save his belongings from the inferno couldn’t come out because of heavy flames.