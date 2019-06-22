‘Negligence’ of doctor kills girl

KHAR: A baby girl died due to alleged negligence of doctors at Almazo village in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur district on Saturday, family sources said.

Nek Umar, father of the minor girl, told media that his one and a half year old daughter, Sara Bibi, was suffering from a fever when she was taken to the doctor for treatment.

He said that her condition started deteriorating after the doctor administered injection to her. He alleged that the doctor did not respond when her condition was critical and finally she died.

The family members and relatives staged protest against the doctor at the District Headquarters Hospital. They demanded the provincial health minister and other high-ups to remove the doctor forthwith. Meanwhile, when contacted, the doctor said the condition of the baby was already worse when she was taken to the hospital for treatment.