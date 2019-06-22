Train fares raised by 6pc

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday announced increasing passenger train fares of Economy Class up to Rs100 (6 per cent) from July 1.

Addressing a press conference at the Railways Headquarters here, he said there won’t be any increase in fares within a distance of 50 kilometres. He said the increase in fares was inevitable because of increasing POL prices and losses incurred by the Pakistan Railways. He said the Pakistan Railways was burdened with Rs 3 billion due to increase in fuel prices.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan and the cabinet had issued directions to fill 8,000 vacant posts in Pakistan Railways. On the directions of the PM, the Sargodha Express route would be extended to Mianwali for a month. He said the Dargae-Nowshera line was being revived after a gap of 20-25 years. He said the PM would inaugurate the Sir Syed Express passenger train on July 3.

About a recent accident between a passenger train and a freight train near Hyderabad, he said as per initial reports, it was caused by human error. However, a detailed inquiry report to fix the responsibility would be completed within 15 days. To a question, he said he was a supporter of the Charter of Economy.