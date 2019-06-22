Charter of economy: Maryam doesn’t agree with Shahbaz’s stance

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has said she does not approve of the idea of a charter of economy, floated by his uncle and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

Addressing a press conference at party’s secretariat here on Saturday, she announced the PML-N would never enter into any deal with the government. She said signing a charter of economy with the ‘incompetent’ prime minister would amount to giving him an NRO (a deal), adding that anyone who would shoulder the falling government in the name of a charter would be deemed a criminal in the court of people and the country’s history.

The PML-N leader claimed that party supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif was also against any charter of economy, urging that the opposition should not become a partner in the fake government by helping it on the economy front.

Maryam said those who came to power through evil acts should be made an example for the nation so that nobody could dare play dirty games with the country again. She said instead of giving an NRO to the fake rulers, they must be held accountable for their crimes against the nation.

Maryam said a commission should be made on foreign loans use, but it must not start from 2008 but from 1999, and must not include members of the ISI and the MI, as these national institutions must stay away from such investigations. She asked why the rulers were maligning the security institutions, like the ISI and the MI by dragging them into the commissions, which were being constituted for political victimisation.

She said the prestigious national institutions should stay away from politicising themselves, and all investigations must be held within the scope of law. She said no political party should appear before such commission, announcing that her party members would not become part of the investigation.

Maryam asked when she criticised the army as an institution. She wondered why some elements were brining a bad name to the security institutions, and asked ‘If they had enough courage, they should come out forward.” She said the heads of those institutions must think over it and decide that they must stay away from political matters.

The PML-N vice president said the country must be run under the law and rules. She said for her, the constitution of Pakistan was the most sacred thing after the Holy Quran. She said the proposed all parties conference (APC) would decide about every option including resignations from the assemblies or street agitation.

To a question, she said the PML-N and the PPP were two different parties with different manifestoes, adding that not only these two parties but all opposition parties, including the JUI-F, would have to work collectively to topple the fake government.

She said Shahbaz Sharif was leader of the opposition and his patriotism was beyond any doubt. He talked in the House for signing a charter of economy, but it was meant for making the parliament a supreme institution. She said there was democracy in her party, and personal opinions also hold value. But for those who destroyed economy, ruined businesses of the people, came to power through stealing votes, and crashed the stock exchange, would not be supported in this manner.

Maryam parried a query about army chief’s proposed extension in service, saying she would not comment because the matter was yet to come up for consideration. Whenever it would be taken up, the party leadership would decide and give its opinion.

To another question, she said the narrative of her father and hers were the same, adding that she was unaware of those matters which were before Shahbaz Sharif while presenting the idea of a charter of economy. She said the final decision in this regard would be taken by Nawaz Sharif.

Flanked by party leader Pervaiz Rasheed and Punjab Information Secretary Azma Zahid Bukhari, Maryam said she was fighting the case of her father as a dutiful daughter.

To a question, she said if Nawaz Sharif’s life faced any danger, everybody in the government would be held responsible.

To another question, she said, “Neither this is Egypt nor the PML-N would let Nawaz Sharif be made another Morsi. Nawaz Sharif is a political prisoner and was in jail for the crime of striving for civilian supremacy.”

She said the PML-N was not asking for any relief from the fake government, adding that ‘those whose existence depends on others could give relief to others?’

She said maximum foreign loans were obtained by the ‘incapable’ prime minister, who took Rs52,000 billion loan within just 10 months, which is the record increase in loan volume in the 70 years history of the country. She said the PML-N took Rs10,000 billion in five years and it has large number of project to show where those loans were spent, including Tarbela, Neelum-Jhelum, Katchi canal, 1700-km motorways. She said the incapable PM claimed planting billion trees, Peshawar metro, new dams, five million houses and 10 million jobs, but none of them was fulfilled.

To a question, she said, Ishaq Dar did the right thing: to request the UK government against his victimisation, adding that when country would start delivering justice, then such people should return.

She said she was being charged with committing crimes when she was only 18 years old. She said both Prime Minister Imran Khan and his sister Aleema Khan took advantage of the amnesty scheme. But, despite their confessional statements, no action was taken against them, even the fact was ignored that they had no businesses.

To a question, she said a joint investigation team (JIT) should also be constituted against Imran Khan, Aleema Khan and Jehangir Tareen.

About the health condition of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam said he had suffered three heart attacks, and the third one he suffered while in Adiala jail, but the jail authorities informed the family very late. She said despite suffering from serious pain, Nawaz Sharif was not taken to hospital but when he was taken to PMS under extremely painful condition, the jail staff and official doctor said he did not suffer a heart attack. But the PIMS discharge slip said he had suffered a heart attack. She lamented that the judiciary did not give him relief for getting treatment, but added that it was the right of the people to know about his condition being prime minister three times and being a popular leader. She said Nawaz Sharif was suffering from multiple serious diseases currently. She lamented that the government had banned meeting with him of political leaders and workers, besides more than five family members. She said even his sister and daughters of Shahbaz Sharif were not allowed to meet him.

Maryam showed the PIMS hospital discharge reports which categorically mentioned that the former prime minister had suffered a heart attack and needed exceptional medical care. She said the PTI regime hid the cardiac attack suffered by Nawaz in late December from his family, his party and millions of his supporters all-over Pakistan. She said her father’s kidneys were one step away from seizing to function. She also explained that extreme stress had led to dangerously low supply of blood to Nawaz’s brain which was an alarming situation that could cause a brain stroke.

Maryam warned that if anything were to endanger Nawaz Sharif’s health and safety, everyone who played a role in denying him his right to healthcare and medical assistance will be held accountable.

“Nawaz Sharif knows very well the real reasons why he is being imprisoned. He knows that he is being punished for raising voice for the supremacy and sanctity of vote. He understands all factors that felt threatened and turned against him to persecute him,” Maryam Nawaz said.