Maryam doing politics on her father’s ailment, says Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday billed PML-N senior vice president Maryam Nawaz’ news conference as a suicide attack on her own party by calling the charter of economy a joke and ridiculing her uncle Shahbaz Sharif.

In a media conference, Maryam Nawaz, who was notified as Vice President of PML-N, termed the charter of economy a joke on the economy and asserted that there could be no agreement with the government, which had stolen the masses mandate and played havoc with the economy.

About what she called Maryam’s hue and cry regarding Nawaz Sharif’s ‘rapid decline’ of health in prison, Dr Awan quipped had Maryam been a qualified medical doctor, she would not have politicised her father’s health the way she had been. She regretted that Maryam was doing politics on the medical reports of her father and had informed the qualified doctors in Pakistan, causing doubts in their minds that some 90 per cent people in jails would be even more seriously ill.

The special assistant to PM charged Maryam was a woman, who entered the medical profession but then got involved in extracurricular activities. She called her a criminal woman and asked her not to forget that her sentence had not been exhausted, as she was on bail, having not been exonerated in all cases.

Responding to her ‘outburst’ on the government, Dr Awan also held a news conference here and again called Maryam, the Raj Kumari and alleged she had derided her own uncle, who is leader of opposition in the National Assembly.

She claimed PML-N was now mired in two narratives and added that after her media talk, she should have also demanded resignation of Shahbaz Sharif as president of the party.

She emphasised that this was a new Pakistan and now everyone would have to face the supremacy of the Constitution and the law. Dr Awan pointed out that the opposition repeatedly blamed the government for playing a game of politics over Nawaz Sharif’s health but today their princess had not only herself politicised the matter by reading out the reports, but had confirmed the fact that if in Pakistan’s jails, all the prisoners were tested, 90 per cent of all those who were above 60 would be suffering from far worse ailments.

The special assistant to PM charged, “today through those reports, she has once more made it evident that she has raised a hue and cry on the name of medical relief before as well, which had no link to truth then and today again, Nawaz Sharif does not suffer from pain in his heart, but he and you ‘mohtarma’ suffer from the pain of power”. “You are rolling around in that pain and Mian Nawaz Sharif is also pained by the fact that in the opposition his brother was not standing with his viewpoint. So this is the pain that was reflected today,” she said, addressing Maryam.

About the two-day visit of Emir of Qatar to Pakistan, she said that he was bringing along multi-billion investment in Pakistan and his visit was the victory of the Prime Minister’s narrative and a diplomatic success too.

Previously, for personal benefits, she alleged, letters were got written from Qatar and Nawaz would bring shame to the nation for the sake of his own interests. “In the past when Qatar was mentioned, along with it, Qatari letter was also mentioned,” she remarked.

“I welcome the Emir of Qatar on behalf of 220 million people of Pakistan,” she maintained.

The special assistant to PM wondered the joint opposition was to launch anti-government drive after Eid, where had gone that drive?