Sun Jun 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2019

IIU extends admission date

Islamabad

Islamabad : The International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has extended the last date to apply in more than 100 programs of its 9 faculties till June 28th. The university administration made this decision keeping in view the interest and load of the applicants in various faculties.

Male applicants can call on 051-9019567 for any query, while female applicants can call on 051-9019327 for guidance regarding the admission process.

Admission can be applied online (only) by visiting the website www.iiu.edu.pk where online form, eligibility criteria and fee structure has been given in detail. Applicants can also visit university facebook page @iiu.isbpk where admission advertisement and relevant information has been posted.

