People are talking about —

— the confusing clause in the constitution about the ‘production’ order and how those who have studied the document say it is meant for political prisoners and not those who have been arrested for other crimes like corruption etc. People say it is disturbing to see these ‘elected’ persons making statements; presiding over the proceedings and generally getting VIP treatment when children of a lesser god who are incarcerated for similar crimes are not given privileges of any kind.

— the news item that the saplings planted over hundreds of acres of land during the previous spring season in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are in danger of dying after staff of the forest department abandoned their maintenance due to unavailability of funds. People say this shows the careless attitude of the forestry officials who should ensure that the government disburses the amount reserved for tree plantation and upkeep in time.

— the case of the Federal Minister for Science and Technology slapping a journalist and how this is not the way in which a difference of opinion is solved, as it just makes the situation worse. People say while questions from media may irritate the individuals who are in government, they should learn to remain calm and refrain from reacting in a negative manner because they are answerable to the public for their actions – or inaction as the case may be.

— the statement made in the NA by a member of the ruling party during the debate on the budget that duty on sugar should be withdrawn and how most health conscious persons think, on a lighter note, that it was not a good suggestion. According to statistics, Pakistan is among the countries which have the highest number of persons suffering from diabetes and sugar is a no-no for them, so the more expensive it is the better for the health of the nation!

— the Parliamentary Cricket World Cup and how the government has been criticized about the fact that twenty five parliamentarians have been selected to participate in this expensive competition, despite the austerity measures announced by the ruling party. People say that as long as the parliamentarians pay for the expenses incurred on this trip, as has been stated by the NA secretariat, it will be okay and interesting to see whether they perform better on the field than in the House!

— the restoration of the Karachi circular railway and how the provincial government is pandering to those who constructed illegal buildings on the land where the lines and stations once stood. People ask why these persons should be recompensed for the sake of political expediency, when they occupied land that belonged to the government, rather they should suffer the consequences, while officials of various departments who were involved in allowing the constructions should also be nabbed for graft and corruption.

— the fact that most political entities suffer from verbal diarrhoea and how they keep expressing their views in the heat of the moment and then forget what they said, expressing a completely different view the next time round. People say some of the views are so mindboggling that the public is left wondering whatever prompted them to be expressed in the first place and suggest that someone should write a book on them as it will be a best seller. – I.H.