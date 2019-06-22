close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
2 killed on road

Peshawar

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons, including a woman, were killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident near Pasha Pul in the limits of Yarak Police Station on Saturday, police said.

They said that a family was travelling to Peshawar from Panu Aqil when a speeding passenger bus hit the car near Pasha Pul. Two occupants of the car identified as Raji Bibi and Khamis Khan were killed on the spot while Jhalan, Muhammad Ali and Sony Bibi sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan.

