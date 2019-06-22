Sugar stocks pilferage: Court orders case against Nawaz’s relatives

LAHORE: A sessions court on Saturday ordered the Shorkot police station for registration of the first information report (FIR) against close relatives of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif over alleged pilferage of sugar stocks, which were pledged to a private bank against a loan.

Additional Sessions Judge Syed Muhammad Ilyas ordered the case registration on an application, filed by a local bank against the owners of Kashmir Sugar Mills, including Javed Shafi, Shahid Shafi, Zahid Shafi, Tariq Shafi, Mian Pervaiz Shafi, Ali Pervaiz and Khalida Pervaiz.

The applicant stated that the mill owners pilfered sugar stock worth billions of rupees but the police station concerned did not register a case against them as they are close relatives of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

“This application is accepted and the petitioner is directed to appear before the SHO, who is directed to proceed within the domain of Section 154 of CrPC,” read the judgment.

The applicant’s lawyer told the court that 217,400 bags of sugar pledged by Kashmir Sugar Mills Limited to the bank were pilfered. He requested the judge to order registration of a case against the respondents.