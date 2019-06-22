‘Swat residents made sacrifices for restoration of peace’

MINGORA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Naeem Khan said on Saturday that the sacrifices rendered by the residents of Upper Swat for restoration of peace would always be remembered.

Addressing a gathering in Matta tehsil in Swat district, the IGP said that even advanced police of the world cannot achieve 100 percent success against the outlaws without active support and help of the general public.

He added that it was a matter of great satisfaction that the people of Matta in Swat stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the security forces against the miscreants. The IGP maintained that Swat has great potential for tourism and it was encouraging that the provincial government was giving top priority to the promotion of tourism in the valley. He said that tourism police was being established for facilitating the tourists, adding that in the first phase, the police would establish three posts with its own resources to be equipped with all necessary facilities.

Earlier, Matta Bar Association President Haleem Khan in his welcome address highlighted the sacrifices of the security forces for maintenance of law and order in the region.

Brig (r) Mohammad Saleem Khan, former minister Qari Mehmood Khan, Matta Trade Association President Rahat Ali Khan, former district nazim Jamal Nasir and others spoke on the occasion.