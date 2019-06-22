close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
June 23, 2019

Fazl announces to hold APC on 26th

June 23, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced to host an All Parties Conference on June 26.

The conference will host the representatives of all opposition parties in Islamabad to formulate a joint strategy for the future course of action against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. Fazlur Rehman has convened the APC after consultation with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported.

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will represent the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party, respectively.

The opposition parties will consult on replacing the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, preventing the budget from getting passed from both the houses of Parliament, anti-government movement and a possible lockdown of the capital city in the APC. The opposition leaders had decided to convene the APC at an Iftar dinner hosted by Bilawal.

