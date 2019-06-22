close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 23, 2019

Philippine ex-FM says denied Hong Kong entry over ‘anti-China actions’

World

AFP
June 23, 2019

BANGKOK: A former Philippines foreign minister who was denied entry into Hong Kong said Saturday he was barred over his criticisms of China, calling the move “sheer intimidation” by Beijing.

Hong Kong, which has been rocked by massive anti-Beijing protests in recent weeks, on Friday turned away Albert del Rosario, who has spearheaded legal moves against the Chinese government´s bullish behaviour in the disputed South China Sea.

Del Rosario, who served as foreign secretary from 2011 to 2016, tried to enter on a diplomatic passport before being held for six hours and put on a flight back to the Philippines.

His lawyer said authorities gave no reason for denying him entry, but del Rosario said he was targeted by Beijing.

“This was sheer intimidation, harassment and retaliation for the positions I´ve taken against China,” he told Manila radio station DZBB on Saturday.

Del Rosario was behind a 2013 case at an international tribunal that ruled against Beijing´s claim in the South China Sea.

In March he filed a complaint at the International Criminal Court against Chinese leader Xi Jinping, alleging “crimes against humanity” over the supposed environmental fallout of Beijing´s activities in the disputed waters.

He had travelled to Hong Kong for a business meeting, carrying a diplomatic passport that he presented at immigration.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World