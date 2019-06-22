Philippine ex-FM says denied Hong Kong entry over ‘anti-China actions’

BANGKOK: A former Philippines foreign minister who was denied entry into Hong Kong said Saturday he was barred over his criticisms of China, calling the move “sheer intimidation” by Beijing.

Hong Kong, which has been rocked by massive anti-Beijing protests in recent weeks, on Friday turned away Albert del Rosario, who has spearheaded legal moves against the Chinese government´s bullish behaviour in the disputed South China Sea.

Del Rosario, who served as foreign secretary from 2011 to 2016, tried to enter on a diplomatic passport before being held for six hours and put on a flight back to the Philippines.

His lawyer said authorities gave no reason for denying him entry, but del Rosario said he was targeted by Beijing.

“This was sheer intimidation, harassment and retaliation for the positions I´ve taken against China,” he told Manila radio station DZBB on Saturday.

Del Rosario was behind a 2013 case at an international tribunal that ruled against Beijing´s claim in the South China Sea.

In March he filed a complaint at the International Criminal Court against Chinese leader Xi Jinping, alleging “crimes against humanity” over the supposed environmental fallout of Beijing´s activities in the disputed waters.

He had travelled to Hong Kong for a business meeting, carrying a diplomatic passport that he presented at immigration.