Militants free nine nomads seized off Borneo: Philippine police

JOLO, PHILIPPINES: Suspected Islamic State-linked militants in the southern Philippines have freed nine nomadic fishermen abducted off the Malaysian part of Borneo island, Filipino and Malaysian authorities said Saturday. The men told Filipino police the Abu Sayyaf group, which funds its bombings and other armed attacks against security forces and civilians through ransom kidnappings, released the fishermen off the coast of Jolo island on Friday evening. “They ordered us to jump off the boat,” said one of the men who identified himself as Gan Tuban. Much to their relief, he said the water was shallow and the men, who were snatched at sea early Tuesday, walked until they ran into a Filipino police patrol on a street near the town of Talipao. Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah confirmed the release of the nine to the Malaysian state news agency Bernama on Saturday. “They walked in a group after being released by the kidnappers who knew they had no money to pay,” he said. The southern Philippines is home to numerous armed groups, and Abu Sayyaf is notorious for kidnappings of foreigners. The militants, who demand large ransoms and have beheaded several hostages, have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) group. Omar said 10 nomadic sea gypsies were kidnapped Tuesday but the fate of the other victim was still unknown. The freed men told AFP they were not aware of a 10th captive. There has been a spate of kidnappings in the waters between the southern Philippines and the Malaysian part of Borneo in recent years. Borneo is shared between Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei.—AFP