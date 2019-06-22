Mauritania votes for new leader amid Opp vote fears

NOUAKCHOTT: Mauritanians voted Saturday for a new president as the incumbent leader warned that only his chosen successor can maintain stability in the West African country, while the opposition said it saw “worrying signs” of election irregularities.

The ballot is the first in the nation´s coup-strewn history that looks set to see an elected president complete his mandate and transfer power to an elected successor, although the opposition has raised concerns that the vote could perpetuate a government dominated by military figures.

Some 1.5 million people are entitled to vote in the vast predominantly Muslim Saharan state. Polling stations opened at 0700 GMT and will close at 1900 GMT, with preliminary results expected at the start of next week.

Mauritania´s outgoing President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz is a general who originally came to power in a 2008 coup, won elections a year later and was again elected in 2014 in polls boycotted by the opposition.

“The country must choose the president it needs to take it on the right path, that of security and stability,” said Abdel Aziz, who voted in Nouakchott early Saturday.

He has previously warned that the opposition would reverse progress in the nation and is supporting the presidential bid of a loyal former aide, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

Ghazouani, a 62-year-old former general, is considered the frontrunner.

Men and women line up separately as they waited to cast their vote. They select one name from the list of six candidates, each assigned a number and a symbol, including an ear of wheat, a lion, a key and a teapot.

Voter Abdellahi Ould Vettah called for “radical change, which is to say: equality, education and social justice,” he said.

Abdel Aziz is credited with reforming the army, clamping down on jihadists and pushing to develop remote regions.

But rights groups have accused the government of restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly, while calling on the nation to do more to counter violence against women and slavery, which persists in the deeply-conservative state although it was officially abolished in 1981.

Authorities also rejected an opposition request for foreign observers at the election.

This has raised alarm among the opposition, who have warned of potential vote fraud and accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) of bias.

“We remain vigilant, ready to denounce any attempt at fraud,” said main opposition challenger Sidi Mohamed Ould Boubacar, who said there had been “worrying signs”.

“The people and the youth will not be robbed of their vote,” said Boubacar, 62, a former prime minister who has the backing of a broad opposition coalition.

Frontrunner Ghazouani, a one-time head of the domestic security service, served as Abdel Aziz´s chief of staff from 2008 to last year.

Ghazouani campaigned on the themes of continuity, solidarity and security.

Boubacar, who was prime minister between 1992 and 1996 and at the helm of a transitional government between 2005-7, hopes to win enough support to secure a runoff vote on July 6. He is backed by a coalition led by the main opposition movement, Islamist party Tewassoul.