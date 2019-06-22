Among world’s worst polluters, ASEAN vows to tackle ocean waste

BANGKOK: With Southeast Asia awash in rubbish, from plastic-choked whales to trash-clogged canals, leaders are planning to push through a deal to fight maritime debris at a regional meeting this weekend.

Just five Asian countries — China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand — dump more than half of the eight million tonnes of plastic waste that end up in oceans every year, according to a 2017 Ocean Conservancy report.

The region has come under fire for not doing enough to tackle its mounting trash troubles, with single-use plastic and sub-par waste management adding to the problem.

Leaders at a weekend meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are expected to sign a “Bangkok Declaration” on fighting maritime waste — a first of its kind — which promises to “prevent and significantly reduce marine debris”, according to a draft seen by AFP. But activists are worried the agreement doesn´t go far enough. “If we are not reducing single-use plastic at the production process, this ´Bangkok Declaration´... will not succeed,” said Tara Buakamsri of Greenpeace in Thailand.