2 suspects in deadly Indonesian lighter factory fire probe

JAKARTA: Two people have been identified as suspects by authorities investigating a deadly fire at an Indonesian lighter factory that killed 30 people including several children, a police chief said Saturday.

A man and a woman, named only as the owner and supervisor of the workshop, were arrested in North Sumatra´s capital Medan shortly after the fire ripped through a rented home that operated as a lighter factory in the town of Binjai, about 70 kilometres (44 miles) west of the capital.

Local police chief Nugroho Tri Nuryanto told AFP the pair were being investigated for “negligence” and could face up to five years in prison. The business was initially reported as a matchstick factory but an investigation revealed it was actually producing lighters. Fire broke out in the factory when a worker was conducting a test for the product.