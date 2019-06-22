French tribunal orders authorities to provide water at migrant shelter

LILLE, FRANCE: France´s highest administrative court ordered authorities Friday to install water points, showers, and toilets in a gymnasium housing hundreds of migrants in conditions NGOs described as a violation of fundamental rights.

The Council of State gave regional authorities eight days to install “sufficient” resources and to provide some 700 migrants with information, in their own languages, about their rights, according to the order seen by AFP.

The council was approached by eight associations and the local authorities of Grande-Sythe in the north of France, where the gymnasium is located, with concerns about the migrants´ living conditions, the “inaction” of the state, and the “violation of fundamental rights”. Migrants have been present in large numbers in Grande-Sythe and a nearby forest for about 10 years.