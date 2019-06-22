close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
AFP
June 23, 2019

Chad rebel chief charged with crimes against humanity in Paris

World

AFP
June 23, 2019

PARIS: Chad rebel chief Mahamat Nouri was charged in Paris Friday with crimes against humanity in a probe involving the recruitment of child soldiers in Chad and Sudan, a judicial source said.

The general has also been charged with participation in a criminal conspiracy to commit a crime against humanity, and placed in provisional detention, said the source.

A second suspect, former rebel spokesman Abakar Tollimi, has not been charged but was given the preliminary status of “assisted witness”, which can precede a formal indictment.

The pair are suspected of having “carried out operations of forced recruitment of combatants, including minors,” in Chad and the bordering Sudanese province of Darfur between December 2005 and July 2010, according to prosecutors.

But Nouri´s lawyer, Elise Le Gall, told AFP her client rejected the allegation that there were minors among his fighters.

She said she would appeal the indictment and 72-year-old Nouri´s detention. Under French law, Nouri was “mis en examen”, a legal term that has no direct equivalent in the American or British legal systems but roughly translates as being charged.

