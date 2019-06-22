Athletics: Shelly, Thompson excel in 100m final

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Elaine Thompson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce lit up the Jamaican National Championships on Friday as they tied for first place in the women’s 100m final with a time of 10.73sec.

The sprint event lived up to expectations as the women, who combine for eight World Championships and Olympic individual gold medals, put on a show crossing the line together with Briana Williams in third in 10.94sec.

Williams, who turned 17 in March, dipped under the 11-second barrier for the first time with a new national junior record. An emotional Thompson said afterwards she was grateful to be able to rebound after a tough 2018 when she battled a series of injuries.

Yohan Blake won the men’s 100m in a season’s best 9.96sec, holding off the challenge of Tyquendo Tracey (10.00sec). Rasheed Dwyer equalled his personal best of 10.10sec to place third. Rushell Clayton scored a massive upset, winning the women’s 400m hurdles in a career best time of 54.73sec. Clayton, who led the qualifying from Thursday, took over the lead after the seventh hurdle and held her poise to beat a strong field that saw Shiann Salmon taking second in 55.39se. Commonwealth Games champion and the pre-championship favourite Janieve Russell was fourth in 55.57 seconds. World Championships finalist Kemar Mowatt, a former NCAA champion at Arkansas, won his first national title when he clocked 48.70sec to win the men’s 400m hurdles, holding off and improving Romel Lewis. Christine Day ran a season’s best 51.47sec to lead the qualifiers for the semifinals of the women’s 400m. Tissanna Hickling, who had achieved the qualifying mark for the IAAF world Championships earlier this year, won the women’s long jump with a 6.78m leap. Three US collegians took the top places in the women’s discs throw with Shadae Lawrence winning with a toss of 61.41m. Shanice Love of Florida State was second with 59.05m and Samantha Hall of University of Texas El Paso third with 57.27m.