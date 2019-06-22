close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2019

Court moved against cricket team’s worst performance, selection

Sports

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Islamabad High Court against the worst performance and selection process of Pakistan cricket team during the ICC 2019 World Cup.

Bilal Farooq Advocate filed a petition in the IHC on Saturday. Petitioner took the plea that PM Imran Khan called some players of the team “Railu Katta”. According to PM, PCB and selection committee have failed completely.

News of grouping in the team by Shoaib Malik is common but despite all this, his selection is beyond comprehension. Petitioner prayed that court should seek procedure of team selection from selection committee and also issue orders to PM for taking action against selection committee.

He further said that a fact-finding commission should be constituted upon news of grouping within Pakistani cricket team. Shoaib Akhtar, Rashid Latif and Muhammad Waseem should be summoned for court assistance.

