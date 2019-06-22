close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2019

26th National Junior TT C'ship from 26th

Sports

June 23, 2019

LAHORE: 26th National Junior Table Tennis Championship will be organised under the aegis of Punjab Table Tennis Association and in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab (SBP) at Nishtar Park Sports Complex from June 26 to 29, 2019.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony on June 29, 2019. He will also distribute prizes among the prominent performers of the championship. The teams from four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Islamabad will take part in the championship. The participants will compete in Junior Boys, Junior Girls, Cadet Boys, Cadet Girls team events and Singles and Doubles events during the 4-day national championship. The trials to select the Punjab table tennis boys and girls teams for the participation in National Junior Table Tennis Championship are scheduled to be held at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on June 25, 2019.

