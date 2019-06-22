close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
AFP
June 23, 2019

Jaguares into semis for first time

Sports

AFP
June 23, 2019

BUENOS AIRES: Brilliant defending helped the Argentine Jaguares reach the Super Rugby semifinals for the first time with a 21-16 home victory over the Waikato Chiefs from New Zealand on Friday.

After scoring a 45-second try through Pablo Matera, the South Americans trailed 10-8 at half-time and the Chiefs stretched their lead to eight points not long into the second half. But a Matias Moroni try pulled the Jaguares back into a tense quarterfinal in Buenos Aires and Joaquin Diaz Bonilla slotted two penalties to seal the fate of the visitors. The Jaguares will enjoy home advantage again next weekend against the ACT Brumbies from Australia or the Coastal Sharks from South Africa with a place in the final at stake.

Overcoming the Chiefs was another massive step forward for a Buenos Aires outfit packed with Argentina internationals — 14 started and another seven were on the bench. The Jaguares won only four of 15 matches as 2016 debutants, achieved seven second-season victories and reached the quarterfinals for the first time last year. “This is a dream victory,” said Jaguares skipper and centre Jeronimo de la Fuente. “We have beaten great rivals in the Chiefs. “I thought our defending tonight was magnificent with everyone putting their body on the line and restricting the Chiefs to one try. After losing four of six matches at the start of this season, the Jaguares have won 10 of 11 since, including an away triumph over former champions the Wellington Hurricanes of New Zealand.

