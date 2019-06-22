close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
PTF to hold Davis Cup trials in July

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is holding trials for the selection of three players for the Pakistan Davis Cup team. The trials will be held from July 4 to 9, at Islamabad for the upcoming Group-I Tie between Pakistan and India, which will be played in September 2019.

Top 8 ranked men’s players have been invited to participate in the trials, excluding Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, who have been exempted from trials. Master Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Juniors # 1) and Ahmed Ch have been given wild cards for the trials. The players called for trials are M Abid, Muzammil Murtaza, Mudassar Murtaza, Yousaf Khalil, Shahzad Khan, M Shoaib Khan, Heera Ashiq, Abid Ali Akbar, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Juniors # 1, wild card) and Ahmed Ch (Wild Card). Mushaf K. Zia, a former Pak number 1 and a Davis Cupper for a decade, has been appointed as the Captain-cum-Coach of the Pak team.

