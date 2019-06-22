PTF to hold Davis Cup trials in July

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is holding trials for the selection of three players for the Pakistan Davis Cup team. The trials will be held from July 4 to 9, at Islamabad for the upcoming Group-I Tie between Pakistan and India, which will be played in September 2019.
Top 8 ranked men’s players have been invited to participate in the trials, excluding Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, who have been exempted from trials. Master Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Juniors # 1) and Ahmed Ch have been given wild cards for the trials. The players called for trials are M Abid, Muzammil Murtaza, Mudassar Murtaza, Yousaf Khalil, Shahzad Khan, M Shoaib Khan, Heera Ashiq, Abid Ali Akbar, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Juniors # 1, wild card) and Ahmed Ch (Wild Card). Mushaf K. Zia, a former Pak number 1 and a Davis Cupper for a decade, has been appointed as the Captain-cum-Coach of the Pak team.
LAHORE: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) is holding trials for the selection of three players for the Pakistan Davis Cup team. The trials will be held from July 4 to 9, at Islamabad for the upcoming Group-I Tie between Pakistan and India, which will be played in September 2019.
Top 8 ranked men’s players have been invited to participate in the trials, excluding Aisam ul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, who have been exempted from trials. Master Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Juniors # 1) and Ahmed Ch have been given wild cards for the trials. The players called for trials are M Abid, Muzammil Murtaza, Mudassar Murtaza, Yousaf Khalil, Shahzad Khan, M Shoaib Khan, Heera Ashiq, Abid Ali Akbar, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman (Juniors # 1, wild card) and Ahmed Ch (Wild Card). Mushaf K. Zia, a former Pak number 1 and a Davis Cupper for a decade, has been appointed as the Captain-cum-Coach of the Pak team.