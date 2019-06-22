Afghans restrict India to 224/8 in World Cup clash

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom: India struggled to 224 for eight in their 50 overs against World Cup whipping boys Afghanistan, failing to get out of second gear in Saturday’s group match in Southampton.

In-form opener Rohit Sharma, who has scored two hundreds so far in the tournament, was dismissed for just one by off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman as unbeaten India made a sluggish start after opting to bat under sunny skies on England’s south coast.

The rest of India’s powerful top order all got established, with skipper Virat Kohli making 67 from 63 balls. But none went on to play a decisive innings for the two-time champions in front of thousands of their fanatical supporters. They hit just 16 boundaries — including only one six — against an Afghanistan side who have lost all five of the matches in the tournament so far and at times have looked out of their depth. Off-spinner Mujeeb was particularly impressive, conceding just 26 runs in his 10 overs, while leg-spinner Rashid Khan bounced back from the most expensive spell in World Cup history against England to take 1-38. Sharma’s dismissal in the fifth over set the tone for the disappointing Indian display. It brought star man Kohli to the wicket but India remained subdued and limped to 41-1 after 10 overs. India lost KL Rahul for 30 with the score on 64 when he top-edged a reverse-sweep into the hands of Hazratullah Zazai at short third man off the bowling of Mohammad Nabi. Kohli, who scored half-centuries against Australia and Pakistan, reached his fifty off 48 balls, with four fours.

Score Board

India

K. Rahul c Zazai b Nabi 30

R. Sharma b Rahman 1

V. Kohli c Shah b Nabi 67

V. Shankar lbw b Shah 29

MS Dhoni st Alikhil b Rashid 28

K. Jadhav c sub (Noor Ali Zadran) b Naib 52

H. Pandya c Alikhil b Alam 7

M. Shami b Naib 1

K. Yadav not out 1

J. Bumrah not out 1

Extras: (w7) 7

Total: (eight wickets, 50 overs) 224

Did not bat: Y. Chahal

Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Sharma), 2-64 (Rahul), 3-122 (Shankar), 4-135 (Kohli), 5-192 (Dhoni), 6-217 (Pandya), 7-222 (Shami), 8-223 (Jadhav)

Bowling: Rahman 10-0-26-1 (1w), Alam 7-1-54-1, Naib 9-0-51-2 (2w), Nabi 9-0-33-2 (1w), Rashid 10-0-38-1 (2w), Shah 5-0-22-1 (1w)

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib (capt), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ikram Alikhil (wkt), Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Toss: India

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG).