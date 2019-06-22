Man kills wife over divorce issue

SIALKOT: A man killed his wife and injured two others over divorce issue at Dhillam Balagan village on Saturday. Accused Adnan allegedly opened fire at his wife Sadaf Bibi, sister-in-law Muqaddas and her fiance Abbas. As a result, all three people were injured and rushed to a hospital where Sadaf Bibi succumbed to her injuries.

FOUR held: Four drug peddlers were arrested and narcotics and stake money was recovered from them. Muradpur police arrested Iqrar Hussain with 2.25kg hashish and Rs 150,000 stake money and arrested Sarfraz with 1.24kg hashish and Rs 395,000. Rangpura police arrested Faisal with 1.38kg hashish and 120 gram heroin. Sadr Sialkot police detained Sahil Ahmed from village Anjotar with 1.34 kg hashish.