Fazl announces APC on 26th

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced to host an all parties conference on June 26.

The conference will host the representatives of opposition parties in Islamabad to formulate a joint strategy for future course of action against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Fazlur Rehman has convened the APC after consultation with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Geo News reported.

Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will represent the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), respectively.

The opposition parties will consult on the change of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, preventing the budget from getting passed from both houses of Parliament, anti-government movement and a possible lockdown of the capital city in the APC. The opposition leaders decided to convene an APC at an Iftar dinner hosted by Bilawal.