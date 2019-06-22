close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
June 23, 2019

Opp’s undemocratic steps will get befitting reply: CM

Top Story

 
June 23, 2019

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition parties have no agenda for the public welfare and they have done nothing during their governments for the people as well. In a statement issued here on Saturday, Usman Buzdar said that a befitting response would be given to the undemocratic steps of the opposition and the unnatural alliance of the opposition parties would end soon.

