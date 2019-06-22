Opp’s undemocratic steps will get befitting reply: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the opposition parties have no agenda for the public welfare and they have done nothing during their governments for the people as well. In a statement issued here on Saturday, Usman Buzdar said that a befitting response would be given to the undemocratic steps of the opposition and the unnatural alliance of the opposition parties would end soon.