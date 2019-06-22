close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
June 23, 2019

India beat Afghanistan, NZ Windies

June 23, 2019

SOUTHAMPTON/MANCHESTER: Mohammed Shami's hat-trick denied Afghanistan a historic and shock World Cup victory over India in Southampton. India looked in danger of losing when Afghanistan struck a boundary off the first ball of the final over to move to within 12 runs of victory. However, Shami had Mohammad Nabi caught on the boundary for 52 before demolishing the stumps of numbers 10 and 11 with searing yorkers.

Defeat eliminates Afghanistan, while India move above England into third. India had earlier posted 224-8, with Virat Kohli top-scoring with 67 on a slow pitch.

Later in the day/night match, New Zealand beat the West Indies by five runs in a World Cup thriller. The West Indies were all but defeated at 164 for seven, chasing 292 to win after Black Caps skipper Williamson led a recovery from 7-2 with a career-best 148 to take New Zealand to 291-8.

