Sun Jun 23, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2019

Girl's brain tumor removed at LGH

Lahore

11-year-old girl Faria Azhar got her brain tumor removed through the latest method of treatment done by renowned Neurologist Prof Dr Khalid Mahmud at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences.

Faria, a resident of Narowal, had complaint of constant headache and when she was operated here by Prof Khalid she immediately got relief. The operation was completed through a cut on eyebrow through which her brain tumor was removed.

Parents of Faria prayed for the hospital management and thanked Prof Khalid for providing them a big sigh of relief. Faria herself told that before this she was suffering from headache all the time. She remained under treatment at many places but all in vain.

As soon her parents brought her to Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences and Prof Khalid decided to treat her with the modern treatment technology which not only saved their time but also was a lot of expenses.

Prof Khalid said eyebrow cut was to be recovered in minimum time and in days this mark would also be no more there.

He said being a female we had also to keep in mind the cosmetic point of view and this modern and latest treatment method has again proved successful. He said at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences many patients were recovered in minimum time.

