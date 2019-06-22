close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2019

Training workshops

Lahore

Our Correspondent
June 23, 2019

LAHORE: An NGO conducted two 5-day value clarification and training workshops to equip students with different management and leadership skills and enhance their thematic understanding about social cohesion and youth development.

The workshops were attended by 60 office-bearers of 42 student societies from 12 universities across Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces. The trained student leaders will carry out 60 social action projects on their respective campuses to replicate the learning of workshops and transfer skills to their peers and fellow students. This will create a network of potential youth leaders across Pakistan.

The first part of the workshops imparted management skills, including social media campaigning, effective documentation, grant proposal writing and fund raising, effective communications skills and action planning.

The other workshop part consisted of thematic understanding of students about youth leadership, women leadership, social cohesion and networking and mobilization of student societies. The sessions were a mix of presentations, interactive activities, discussions and question and answers.

