PU research workshop

LAHORE: Punjab University’s Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) organised a workshop on approaching and managing funded research projects for faculty members of the university.

Dr Naveed Ahmad, ORIC Director, resource person Dr Mehboob Ahmad of Department of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics and faculty members from different departments participated in the workshop.

Addressing the workshop, Dr Naveed said research work was a life blood for all the educational institutions and therefore faculty members were consistently involved in different research projects. He said several national and international agencies whether government, private or corporation offered funds for conducting research in the field of interest. He said as university teachers constantly engaged in the research projects that required expansive data collection and measurement tools, so the research grants offered by the above stated agencies help researchers in the successful completion of proposed research project. Dr Mehboob, who has won many funded research projects from different national i.e. HEC, PHEC and international i.e USAID agencies, briefed the participants in detail on approaching and managing research projects. The participants also shared their experiences with each other.

Dr Mehboob answered the queries of participants regarding research projects writing and acceptance.