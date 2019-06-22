National Day of Sweden celebrated

Islamabad: To celebrate the National Day of Sweden and 70 years of diplomatic relations with Pakistan, Ambassador Ingrid Johansson, hosted a reception at the Serena Hotel. The event was attended by senior diplomats who are still in town or the representatives of those who are not and Pakistanis from different walks of life especially the business community and NGO’s working to better the lives of women and children. The guest of honour was Minister of State for State and Frontier Regions, Sherhyar Khan Afridi. He did a round of the stalls and appreciated their presence as well as the work they were doing.

Because it was also the Midsummer solstice - which is a special celebration in many cultures - members of the Swedish embassy as well as many others, including Pakistanis wanting to keep up with the spirit of the evening, wore haloes of flowers on their head, such a lovely tradition! Stalls of Swedish companies doing business with Pakistan had been set up around the hall, as well as the lobby, showcasing their products in kind as well as with video presentations. The national anthems of both countries were played while their respective flags fluttered on the big screens around the hall. Best of all, there was no VIP seating arrangement - only a stage had been erected for the entertainment.

Welcoming her guests, Ambassador Johansson, thanked them for attending the celebration. “We do this in the spirit of sustainability in its broadest sense, including development and trade; women’s empowerment; green technology and innovation; democracy; human rights and much more,” she said. “In an ever more complex world, all these aspects are interlinked, mutually reinforcing and equally vital to the progress of our societies. You take out one, the others are impacted and progress is lost.” She went on to say that all those who were present – their partners from government; civil society; media; alumni; diplomats; world leading Swedish countries and not least the embassy staff were key partners working towards a shared, sustainable future and were the embodiment of Swedish Pakistan relations. She concluded by introducing the first all-female stand-up group, the ‘Khawatoons’ and acknowledging the contribution of fourteen prominent Swedish companies for co-hosting the event.