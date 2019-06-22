Karachi-bound trains delayed for two hours

LAHORE: Karachi-bound Tezgam Express departed after a delay of more than two hours following the derailment of its three coaches near Lahore Railway Station on Saturday afternoon.

According to railway officials, the passenger train derailed following a technical failure while no causality was reported. Following the incident, traffic on the track remained suspended for several hours, causing troubles to the passengers in hot and humid weather. Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways officials mistreated the media persons, including photographers, who reached the railway station to cover the incident of derailment of the train.

When a senior journalist of a local news channel asked Railways GM Aftab Akbar about the derailment, he got infuriated and threatened the journalist.

The journalist bodies, including Punjab Union of journalists (PUJ), have condemned the treatment meted out to the journalists by the Pakistan Railways management and have demanded of Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad to take action against the GM Railways.

It is pertinent to mention here at least three people, a train driver and two assistant drivers, had lost their lives while several others got injured after a passenger train collided with a freight train near Hyderabad on June 20.