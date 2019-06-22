close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2019

Pakistan invited to Indonesian fair

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2019

LAHORE: Indonesian Ambassador Iwan Suyudhieamri has invited Pakistan to participate in 34th trade expo, Indonesia being held in October.

Speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) the ambassador said negotiations for converting Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) to Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be held next month between the ministries of the two countries.

Bilateral trade should be enhanced, as Pakistan and Indonesia are potential markets, he said, adding that Pakistani products have great demand in Indonesia; therefore, Pakistani businessmen should avail this opportunity, he said.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is playing a significant role in strengthening the trade and economic relations between the two countries.

LCCI Senior Vice President Khawaja Shahzad Nasir said Indonesia and Pakistan are members of OIC and D8 Organization of Economic Cooperation. Both the countries have old historical links and share special bondage of friendship and companionship.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business