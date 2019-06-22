Fracture puts Del Potro’s career in doubt

LONDON: Juan Martin Del Potro admits his career could be over after his latest injury nightmare. The Argentinian fractured his right kneecap for the second time in eight months after slipping during his win over Denis Shapovalov at the Fever-Tree Championships.

The world number 12 was to undergo surgery in Barcelona on Saturday and says he does not know whether the match at Queen’s Club, which he won 7-5 6-4 before pulling out of his scheduled second-round clash with Feliciano Lopez, will be his last.

He said on Instagram: “As you might know I fractured my right patella once again... If that match was the last of one my career, that I don’t know. During rehab I will be able to think clearly. I will know what my body is able to do.”