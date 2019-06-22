Pakistan determined to make a comeback: Wahab Riaz

LONDON: Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz said the team is under pressure but they are determined to make a comeback to regain their morale as they prepare to face South Africa in a must-win game at Lord’s today (Sunday).

Pakistan have only three points from five games and to make the semi-finals they are likely to need to win their four remaining games and improve their net run-rate, while hoping other results go their way.

According to Geo News, the team has been discussing their mistakes in the dressing room, speaking about how to overcome them and how to do well in games to come. Wahab says the players are united and eager to do well. “Each member of the team is motivating other members, we are each other’s strength,” Wahab added, when asked how difficult it is to stay focused when players are under a barrage of criticism.

Pakistan’s defeat against arch rivals India last weekend sparked a depressing few days, not only for the team but also millions of fans back home. “Everyone is saying things to us and at this time only team members can motivate each other, even more than family members. We are discussing our mistakes with each other and trying to compensate for our mistakes,” he said.

“Our people are too emotional about the game against India. We are more disappointed than anyone else. The personal attacks are demoralising. One can always criticise us for our performance, but it is not acceptable to attack [our] families. We wanted to do well, but we could not but I hope you will see the difference in games to come,” he added.

The 33-year-old added: “We are aiming for a win, sometimes pressure motivates you. We will do good and God-willing qualify for the semi-final.”

Analysing the team’s performance in World Cup so far, Wahab said the team has not been able to perform according to its potential. “We didn’t play good enough, not as much as good we are,” Wahab said.

“Everyone is trying, we couldn’t bowl the way we should have been. We couldn’t take wickets at the start of the innings. It is important to strike in England with balls, it is important to take early wickets to put pressure on the opponent and that’s something we couldn’t do earlier, but we will do [our] best in games to come,” he said.