Where’s the appreciation?

This refers to the letter ‘Mega mist’ (June20, 2019) by Dr Najeeb Khan. Actions taken by the PML-N government during its tenure were tangible and the ultimate beneficiary were the general public. It is quite strange that if an action-oriented government tends to launch mega projects for the uplift of the country and for the ultimate benefit of the public, it is blamed for corruption instead of applauded for appreciation for these projects. How would any government take such initiatives in the future?

Engr Asim Nawab, Islamabad