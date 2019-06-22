Labour urged to come out ‘loud and clear’ for 2nd vote

LONDON: Labour MP Hilary Benn has called on his party to come out “loud and clear” in support of a second referendum, describing Brexit as a “complete and utter mess”.

Speaking during a People’s Vote rally at New Dock Hall in Leeds on Saturday, he said: “We know, to use the technical term, that Brexit is a complete and utter mess. I have never spoken on a People’s Vote platform before, but I too have come to the conclusion that the only way out of this mess is now to give the people a final say.

“So let’s say it clearly, let the party that I joined at 17 years of age say it loud and clear — we want a People’s Vote.” Sunday marks three years to the day since the UK voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum. The MP for Leeds Central told the audience, which organisers estimated as being more than 1,000 strong, that Leave voters were fed false promises.

Describing their campaign as a “fantasy”, he said: “Our message is very simply this, what was promised in 2016 by the Leave campaign does not exist. You cannot have all of our sovereignty and all of the economic benefits. There are choices that we have to make.

“It wasn’t true, it isn’t true. Brexit will make us poorer, Brexit will make the North poorer. Who voted for that?”

He was speaking in the first of a series of Let Us Be Heard demonstrations run by the People’s Vote campaign in a bid to drum up support for the public getting a final say on Brexit. The campaign’s website says it plans to run more rallies in 15 towns and cities across the country, culminating with a march in London on October 12.

Also speaking at the event on Saturday were former England football players John Barnes and Peter Reid, and it was hosted by retired athlete Steve Cram. Meanwhile, Alastair Campbell told the crowd that there is “no mandate” for a no-deal Brexit.