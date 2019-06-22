One more youth falls to Indian aggression in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops have killed a Kashmiri youth in the Uri area of occupied Kashmir’s Baramulla district. According to the Kashmir Media Service, the troops killed the youth during a violent cordon and search operation at Bujtalan in Boniyar area of Uri on Saturday. The operation continued till last reports came in. Indian troops also launched cordon and search operation in two villages of Drabgam and Monghar in Pulwama district. The troops sealed all exit points and launched house to house searches in these villages.