Tory leadership chaos as police called to Boris’ home

LONDON: Boris Johnson’s bid to become prime minister was thrown into chaos as it emerged police were called to the home he shares with partner Carrie Symonds.

As Johnson geared up to go head to head with his challenger for the Tory crown, Jeremy Hunt, in the first run-off hustings on Saturday, questions over his private life dominated the battle for Downing Street.

Police officers were alerted early on Friday to an incident at the home Johnson shares with Symonds after neighbours said there had been a loud altercation involving screaming, shouting and banging, according to the Guardian.

At one point Symonds was heard telling Johnson to “get off me” and “get out of my flat”, The Guardian reported. The newspaper said it had heard a recording of the incident in which Johnson could allegedly be heard saying “get off my f****** laptop” before a loud crashing noise. The Guardian said Symonds could also be heard saying Johnson had damaged a sofa with red wine. “You just don’t care for anything because you’re spoilt. You have no care for money or anything,” Symonds is reported to have said.

Scotland Yard said they were alerted to the situation by a caller who “was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbour”.

A neighbour, a 32-year-old nursery worker who would only give her name as Fatimah, said: “Just after midnight I heard a lady shouting, but I couldn’t make out what she said, then I heard plates and glasses smashing and things being thrown around. I was watching something on the television and I had to mute it because I was quite concerned, it was coming through the walls.” Another neighbour, who did not want to be identified, told The Telegraph: “I heard the row, it was pretty loud. I was quite worried to be honest, it was bad. I heard a lot of smashing — it sounded like plates or glasses — and I could hear her shouting. It was definitely her; I didn’t hear him. There was a lot of shouting and swearing. It didn’t last that long, maybe five minutes.”

The Metropolitan Police said it had responded to a call from a local resident at 12.24am on Friday, but after officers attended it was deemed “there were no offences or concerns” and there was no cause for police action.

The revelations came as Johnson prepared to face the Tory faithful with Hunt at the hustings in Birmingham. Ahead of the event, Hunt attacked his rival over reports he was avoiding a live TV debate before postal ballots are returned.

Former attorney general Dominic Grieve said the issue of character is relevant in the Conservative leadership race as party members choose between Johnson and Hunt. Grieve told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think the issue of any candidate’s character, standing for the leadership of a party, and aiming to be a prime minister is going to be relevant.”

Johnson’s team have declined to comment on the reports, while his supporters remained largely quiet on Friday.