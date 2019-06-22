Maryam breaks ranks with party on govt talks

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz's has rejected to the proposed "Charter of Economy" with the government, breaking ranks with the Opposition parties who floated the idea.

Speaking at a news conference on Saturday, Maryam said though Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif called for the Charter of Economy, she believed there should not be any charter with the person (Prime Minister Imran Khan) “who is responsible for the economic crisis”. She also derisively called the proposed charter as a “joke of the economy”.

She urged “for the sake of the nation” all political forces should join hand under one platform. However, she said Shahbaz would represent the PML-N during the All-Parties Conference. The much-talked-about charter was proposed by both Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

Government spokeswoman Firdous Awan termed Maryam’s comments a “suicide attack on her own party”.

At her presser, Maryam also spoke about her incarcerated father, Nawaz Sharif. She said Pakistan is “not Egypt” as she vowed her party will never her father, ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, “become another Mohamed Morsi”. Maryam was referring to Morsi, Egypt’s

first democratically elected president who was arrested after being overthrown in a military coup led by Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in 2013, died on Monday after collapsing inside his soundproof glass cage while on trial in a Cairo courtroom.

“Neither are we asking for relief from the fake government nor do they have the capacity to give it. We will fight Nawaz Sharif’s case till our last breath,” she said. Maryam said her father has heart issues from last 20 years and has suffered three heart attacks.

“Nawaz Sharif had third heart attack in Adiala Jail. We were not informed about it immediately. He needs one more bypass surgery. His large heart vain is 95 per cent blocked and kidney has a stage three issue,” she said. She added the former prime minister use spray and medicines for angina, and his treatment can a year. “All authorities will be responsible if something happens to Nawaz Sharif,” he said.