Sun Jun 23, 2019
AFP
June 23, 2019

Green maintains lead at Women’s PGA C’ship

Sports

AFP
June 23, 2019

LOS ANGELES, California: Hannah Green has both momentum and luck on her side as she extended her lead at the Women’s PGA Championship to three shots on Friday.

The 22-year-old Aussie maintained her momentum from a superb opening round in which she needed just 23 putts. On Friday, she made 27 putts en route to a three-under 69 and a seven-under 137 total.

Two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand is second after shooting two-under 70 at the Hazeltine National golf course in Chaska, Minnesota.

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, who shot 70, and defending champion Park Sung-hyun, who shot 71, are tied for third at 141.

Nelly Korda is at 142 with Angel Yin while Lizette Salas, Moriya Jutanugarn, Lin Xiyu, Kang Ji-min, Caroline Hedwall, Nuria Iturrioz, Kim Hyo-joo, Pernilla Lindberg and Lexi Thompson are at 143.

