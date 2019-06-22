Green maintains lead at Women’s PGA C’ship

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES, California: Hannah Green has both momentum and luck on her side as she extended her lead at the Women’s PGA Championship to three shots on Friday.
The 22-year-old Aussie maintained her momentum from a superb opening round in which she needed just 23 putts. On Friday, she made 27 putts en route to a three-under 69 and a seven-under 137 total.
Two-time major winner Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand is second after shooting two-under 70 at the Hazeltine National golf course in Chaska, Minnesota.
New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, who shot 70, and defending champion Park Sung-hyun, who shot 71, are tied for third at 141.
Nelly Korda is at 142 with Angel Yin while Lizette Salas, Moriya Jutanugarn, Lin Xiyu, Kang Ji-min, Caroline Hedwall, Nuria Iturrioz, Kim Hyo-joo, Pernilla Lindberg and Lexi Thompson are at 143.
