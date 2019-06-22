close
Sun Jun 23, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
June 23, 2019

Pak Veterans suffer big defeat against England

Sports

P
PPI
June 23, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Super Veterans suffered a crushing 276-run defeat at the hands of their England counterparts in their third one-day match at Oswestry Cricket Ground in Oswestry, England on Saturday.

Batting first, the hosts scored 344-3 in the allotted 50 overs after Pakistan captain Fawad Ijaz Khan won the toss and chose to field. John Punchard scored 76 runs off 91 balls. R Merriman (65), M Bowyer (50) and Barth Cilomen (50) also batted well.

Haji Ashraf and Mansoor Akhtar took one wicket each for 47 and 48 runs respectively

In reply, Pakistan Super Veterans were bowled out for 77 runs in 27 overs.

Only Mansoor Akhtar (16), Sajid Kabir (14) and Nadeem Omar (10) could reach double figures.

N Stevens (3-7) and M Young (3-7) rattled the Pakistan Veterans batting.

After the match, prize distribution ceremony was held. President England over-60 Association Clive Ricks attended the ceremony.

Pakistan Veterans will play their next match against Australia over-60 team on Monday (today).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports