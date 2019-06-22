Pak Veterans suffer big defeat against England

KARACHI: Pakistan Super Veterans suffered a crushing 276-run defeat at the hands of their England counterparts in their third one-day match at Oswestry Cricket Ground in Oswestry, England on Saturday.

Batting first, the hosts scored 344-3 in the allotted 50 overs after Pakistan captain Fawad Ijaz Khan won the toss and chose to field. John Punchard scored 76 runs off 91 balls. R Merriman (65), M Bowyer (50) and Barth Cilomen (50) also batted well.

Haji Ashraf and Mansoor Akhtar took one wicket each for 47 and 48 runs respectively

In reply, Pakistan Super Veterans were bowled out for 77 runs in 27 overs.

Only Mansoor Akhtar (16), Sajid Kabir (14) and Nadeem Omar (10) could reach double figures.

N Stevens (3-7) and M Young (3-7) rattled the Pakistan Veterans batting.

After the match, prize distribution ceremony was held. President England over-60 Association Clive Ricks attended the ceremony.

Pakistan Veterans will play their next match against Australia over-60 team on Monday (today).