Pak women finish sixth in Fed Cup Asia Oceania Group-II

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s women tennis team finished sixth in the Fed Cup Asia Oceania Group-II after being beaten by Turkmenistan 2-1 during their 5th-6th Play-off tie in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday.
Sara Mansoor won the first match to put Pakistan 1-0 up by beating Arzuv Klycheva 6-0, 6-3.
However, Sarah Mehboob lost the second match against Guljan Muhammetkuliyeva 6-2, 6-1.
In the doubles match, the Pakistani pair fought hard but could not overcome their opponents. Anastasiya Azimbayeva and Guljan Muhammetkuliyeva defeated Sara Mansoor and Sarah Mahboob 6-4, 7-5 to take fifth place.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s women tennis team finished sixth in the Fed Cup Asia Oceania Group-II after being beaten by Turkmenistan 2-1 during their 5th-6th Play-off tie in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday.
Sara Mansoor won the first match to put Pakistan 1-0 up by beating Arzuv Klycheva 6-0, 6-3.
However, Sarah Mehboob lost the second match against Guljan Muhammetkuliyeva 6-2, 6-1.
In the doubles match, the Pakistani pair fought hard but could not overcome their opponents. Anastasiya Azimbayeva and Guljan Muhammetkuliyeva defeated Sara Mansoor and Sarah Mahboob 6-4, 7-5 to take fifth place.