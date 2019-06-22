Pak women finish sixth in Fed Cup Asia Oceania Group-II

KARACHI: Pakistan’s women tennis team finished sixth in the Fed Cup Asia Oceania Group-II after being beaten by Turkmenistan 2-1 during their 5th-6th Play-off tie in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Saturday.

Sara Mansoor won the first match to put Pakistan 1-0 up by beating Arzuv Klycheva 6-0, 6-3.

However, Sarah Mehboob lost the second match against Guljan Muhammetkuliyeva 6-2, 6-1.

In the doubles match, the Pakistani pair fought hard but could not overcome their opponents. Anastasiya Azimbayeva and Guljan Muhammetkuliyeva defeated Sara Mansoor and Sarah Mahboob 6-4, 7-5 to take fifth place.